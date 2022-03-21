Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Stock trading around $27.55 per share: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 44.85%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Bilibili to Pursue Voluntary Conversion to Dual-Primary Listing on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a motion to pursue the voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing (the “Primary Conversion”) on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”). The Board also authorized the Company’s senior management to proceed with the relevant preparatory work and undertake the necessary procedures to complete the Primary Conversion. After the Primary Conversion, the Company will remain as a dual-listing company on The Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Global Select Market, and its Class Z ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares will continue to be traded in both stock exchanges (as the case may be) and remain mutually fungible.

The Primary Conversion is conditional upon and subject to, among other things, market conditions, further approval of the Board, and the obtaining of the necessary regulatory approvals. The Company will make further announcement(s) to disclose any material updates and progress with respect to the Primary Conversion in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as and when appropriate. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -74.69%. The one-year Bilibili Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.31. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.16 billion, with 391.25 million shares outstanding and 294.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 29060256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $59.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $105 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.32.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.85. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -27.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.32, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 68.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.62. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

BILI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,686 million, or 44.30% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,524,934, which is approximately 19.098% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,638,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.1 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $275.5 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 22,504,945 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 36,151,072 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 75,143,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,799,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,358,014 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,841,997 shares during the same period.