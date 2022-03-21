Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is -3.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.37%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Bank of America Declares Second Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends.

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:.

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock rose by 11.34%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.21. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $347.03 billion, with 8.22 billion shares outstanding and 8.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.32M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 72849138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 109.84.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.36, while it was recorded at 42.29 for the last single week of trading, and 43.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $246,540 million, or 72.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 586,192,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.15 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.15 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,444 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 143,785,743 shares. Additionally, 1,060 investors decreased positions by around 278,917,397 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 5,324,161,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,746,864,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 351 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,169,062 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 36,297,074 shares during the same period.