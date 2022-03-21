Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell -35.77% so far this year. What now?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] closed the trading session at $0.71 on 03/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.62, while the highest price level was $0.74. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.77 percent and weekly performance of 27.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ASXC reached to a volume of 20251367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

ASXC stock trade performance evaluation

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.30. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7735, while it was recorded at 0.6003 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7335 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -803.98 and a Gross Margin at -171.50. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -758.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86.

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 32.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,793,991, which is approximately 0.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,703,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.06 million in ASXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.96 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 8,352,775 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,093,178 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 57,202,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,648,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,479,163 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 312,534 shares during the same period.