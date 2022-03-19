Wolfe Research slashes price target on Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] – find out why.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] surged by $6.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $81.23 during the day while it closed the day at $81.06. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2022 Earnings Guidance.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today provided first quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $5.55 to $5.59 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from costs associated with the startup of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment of an estimated $83 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, the company expects first quarter 2022 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.85 to $5.89 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company’s sequential fourth quarter 2021 earnings were $5.49 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $5.78 per diluted share excluding additional performance-based companywide special compensation of approximately $0.08 per diluted share (awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company’s exceptional annual performance), a contribution to the company’s charitable foundation of $0.04 per diluted share, and costs of $0.18 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company’s Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year first quarter earnings were $2.03 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $2.10 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.07 per diluted share, associated with construction of the company’s Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock has also gained 11.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STLD stock has inclined by 37.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.23% and gained 30.59% year-on date.

The market cap for STLD stock reached $15.51 billion, with 197.35 million shares outstanding and 181.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 3772124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $77.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

STLD stock trade performance evaluation

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 27.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.82 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.04, while it was recorded at 74.56 for the last single week of trading, and 63.29 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.53 and a Gross Margin at +27.03. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.33.

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 36.32%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,908 million, or 86.20% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,019,121, which is approximately -0.071% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,002,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $630.59 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 1.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 9,206,590 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 10,995,281 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 138,551,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,753,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,684 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,916,501 shares during the same period.