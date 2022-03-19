Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] gained 11.01% on the last trading session, reaching $57.26 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Opened 98 Shops in 2021, Expects At Least 125 Shop Openings in 2022.

System Same Shop Sales Grew 10.1% in Fourth Quarter and 8.4% in 2021.

Dutch Bros Inc. represents 163.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.37 billion with the latest information. BROS stock price has been found in the range of $50.8001 to $57.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 3024570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $66.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for BROS stock

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.29% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.56, while it was recorded at 51.07 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $4,256 million, or 57.90% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 64,465,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,427,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.35 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $93.11 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 18.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 70,839,792 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,604,096 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,065,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,509,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,295,184 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,540,130 shares during the same period.