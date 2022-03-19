Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] Revenue clocked in at $55.30 million, down -4.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: TBPH] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 5.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.50. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Implied 35% share of YUPELRI® (revefenacin) net sales¹: $15.3M Q4 2021 up 13% from Q4 2020, $56.7M FY 2021 up 13% from FY 2020.

– TRELEGY Q4 2021 global net sales: $479M, up 52% from Q4 2020, $1,674M FY 2021² up 58% from FY 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3625619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Theravance Biopharma Inc. stands at 7.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for TBPH stock reached $784.35 million, with 74.01 million shares outstanding and 61.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TBPH reached a trading volume of 3625619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBPH shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TBPH stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TBPH shares from 42 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theravance Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.18.

How has TBPH stock performed recently?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, TBPH shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -429.65. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.55.

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]

There are presently around $595 million, or 81.30% of TBPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBPH stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 13,660,168, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 6,648,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.41 million in TBPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62.94 million in TBPH stock with ownership of nearly 7.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:TBPH] by around 9,232,003 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 10,769,907 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 39,604,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,606,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBPH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,137,659 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,857,617 shares during the same period.