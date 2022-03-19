Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] fell -60.82% so far this year. What now?

Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ: SMFL] price surged by 16.60 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Smart for Life Products Selected by Amazon for Launch in Singapore.

Certain Vitamins and Supplements Will Be the First of the Company’s Products to Launch on Amazon in Southeast Asia.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a leading developer, marketer, and manufacturer of nutritional and related products, announced today that it is launching various Smart for Life products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand on Amazon Singapore, expanding the Company’s international presence into Southeast Asia.

A sum of 40274070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. Smart for Life Inc. shares reached a high of $1.24 and dropped to a low of $0.9713 until finishing in the latest session at $1.05.

SMFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.9388 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Smart for Life Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.05 and a Gross Margin at -45.57. Smart for Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.72.