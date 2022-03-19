Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is 23.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] gained 8.67% on the last trading session, reaching $3.26 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Rigel Announces Publication of Data from Phase 2 Clinical Study of Fostamatinib for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia in the American Journal of Hematology.

— Results demonstrate clinically meaningful hemoglobin responses anda safety and tolerability profile consistent with existing fostamatinib safety database.

— Topline Phase 3 data expected in mid-2022 from Rigel’s FORWARD study of fostamatinib in patients with wAIHA.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 171.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $559.68 million with the latest information. RIGL stock price has been found in the range of $2.91 to $3.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 3226778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIGL in the course of the last twelve months was 105.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for RIGL stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 24.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.01 and a Gross Margin at +98.88. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.90.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $414 million, or 83.00% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,571,593, which is approximately -3.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,551,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.66 million in RIGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.08 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 14,218,987 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 13,701,095 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 110,192,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,112,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,637,114 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,467,535 shares during the same period.