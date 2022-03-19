Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Revenue clocked in at $9.72 billion, up 1.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $67.75 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that There Is Still Time – Customers Behind on Energy Bills Act Now to Prevent Disconnection.

PSE&G resumes energy service disconnections on March 16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock is now 1.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEG Stock saw the intraday high of $68.37 and lowest of $67.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.31, which means current price is +10.99% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 3415136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $71.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $73, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PEG stock. On September 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEG shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has PEG stock performed recently?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.81, while it was recorded at 67.05 for the last single week of trading, and 63.41 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +10.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $24,785 million, or 73.40% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,236,433, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,495,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 18,275,476 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 16,613,915 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 331,159,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,049,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,859,823 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,990 shares during the same period.