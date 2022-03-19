Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] Stock trading around $33.55 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [NASDAQ: PECO] traded at a low on 03/17/22, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.55. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Phillips Edison & Company to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that it will present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4360763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for PECO stock reached $3.80 billion, with 113.33 million shares outstanding and 19.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, PECO reached a trading volume of 4360763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PECO shares is $37.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PECO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PECO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PECO in the course of the last twelve months was 46.85.

How has PECO stock performed recently?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, PECO shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.65, while it was recorded at 33.60 for the last single week of trading.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48 and a Gross Margin at +25.70. Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

Earnings analysis for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PECO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]

There are presently around $793 million, or 20.50% of PECO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PECO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,581,844, which is approximately 11.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 2,776,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.43 million in PECO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $63.55 million in PECO stock with ownership of nearly 27.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [NASDAQ:PECO] by around 4,090,646 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,703,518 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,522,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,317,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PECO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 700,126 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,751 shares during the same period.