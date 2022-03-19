Market Analysts see On Holding AG [ONON] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] closed the trading session at $24.43 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.88, while the highest price level was $24.59. The company report on March 4, 2022 that On to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Friday, March 18, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2022 (1:00 pm CET on March 18, 2022). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.39 percent and weekly performance of 5.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 4360126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $44.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

ONON stock trade performance evaluation

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.84% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.21, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading.

On Holding AG [ONON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.02 and a Gross Margin at +52.06. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.47.

Return on Total Capital for ONON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Holding AG [ONON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.68. Additionally, ONON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Holding AG [ONON] managed to generate an average of -$39,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,682 million, or 26.30% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 15,973,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.83% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 5,511,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.68 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $120.98 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -20.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 17,973,578 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 63,974,857 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,448,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,500,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,949,918 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,384,536 shares during the same period.