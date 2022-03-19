Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $6

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.97%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Limelight to Acquire Yahoo’s Edgecast, Creating Global Leader in Edge Enabled Software Solutions.

Combined Company to Operate as Edgio, Delivering Significantly Increased Scale and Scope with Diversified Revenue Across Products, Clients, Geographies and Channels and an Expanded Total Addressable Market of $40 Billion.

Yahoo to Receive All Stock and Will Invest $30 Million Demonstrating Conviction in Combined Company’s Growth Plans; Will Own 31.9% of Pro Forma Company and Appoint Three Directors.

Over the last 12 months, LLNW stock rose by 46.83%. The one-year Limelight Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.74. The average equity rating for LLNW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $656.59 million, with 134.03 million shares outstanding and 121.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, LLNW stock reached a trading volume of 5076499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $5 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

LLNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Limelight Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

LLNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $320 million, or 52.50% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,315,847, which is approximately -1.374% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,256,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.91 million in LLNW stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $18.98 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 32.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 13,717,703 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,874,365 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,776,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,369,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,084,904 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,375,143 shares during the same period.