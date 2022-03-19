JP Morgan lifts TELUS Corporation [TU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.82 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that TELUS Manitoba Community Board expands to Saskatchewan, helping to connect more youth to a world of opportunities.

The TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board will support more than 900 communities, helping build brighter futures for Canadian youth.

Today, the TELUS Manitoba Community Board announced it is expanding to include Saskatchewan, formally changing its name to the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board. This expansion will support more than 900 communities across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, providing more Canadian youth with access to the resources they need to learn, be creative, make connections, and stay healthy, opening up new opportunities for them to thrive. TELUS Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for customers and communities in the face of adversity, and today, the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board is announcing a $20,000 donation to Keeseekoose First Nation, to support their community following the residential site discoveries brought to light last month. Since 2016, the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board has donated $2.55 million to more than 200 grassroots projects, charities and organizations.

TELUS Corporation stock is now 9.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TU Stock saw the intraday high of $25.93 and lowest of $25.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.48, which means current price is +13.54% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 2789185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TELUS Corporation [TU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $25.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 292.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TU stock performed recently?

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.55, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 23.17 for the last 200 days.

TELUS Corporation [TU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for TELUS Corporation [TU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 14.43%.

Insider trade positions for TELUS Corporation [TU]

There are presently around $17,136 million, or 57.62% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 139,900,658, which is approximately 1.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 41,985,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in TU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in TU stock with ownership of nearly -11.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 37,699,381 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 20,264,044 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 608,022,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,986,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,615,944 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,897 shares during the same period.