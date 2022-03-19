Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] – find out why.

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] closed the trading session at $8.30 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.24, while the highest price level was $8.555. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Alamos Gold Announces Significant Permitting Milestone at Island Gold with Filing of Closure Plan Amendment.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced the Closure Plan Amendment for the Island Gold Mine has been filed by the Ontario Government. This represents a significant milestone for the operation, allowing for ramp up of construction activities on the Phase III expansion, including the pre-sink of the shaft which is expected to begin mid-2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.93 percent and weekly performance of -4.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, AGI reached to a volume of 6019845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.09. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -9.69%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,659 million, or 68.67% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 38,540,285, which is approximately -9.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,651,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.62 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $92.15 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 12.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 18,067,749 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 24,313,601 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 160,230,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,611,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,721,278 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,150,632 shares during the same period.