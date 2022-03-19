BofA Securities lifts Athersys Inc. [ATHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 20.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.83. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Athersys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Management to host conference call at 4:30 pm ET today;.

Dan Camardo, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call and share his initial perspective on the path to commercial success for the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2820071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Athersys Inc. stands at 10.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.63%.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $194.93 million, with 229.22 million shares outstanding and 215.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 2820071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8642, while it was recorded at 0.7287 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2355 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5439.72. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5469.79.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -283.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -287.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, ATHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$812,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $37 million, or 23.60% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,932,717, which is approximately -3.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,076,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $3.51 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 7,789,076 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,369,915 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 42,364,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,523,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,070,597 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,596,040 shares during the same period.