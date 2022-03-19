BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is 1.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] price surged by 16.63 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on March 17, 2022 that BIOLASE REPORTS CONTINUED GROWTH FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021.

Robust Balance Sheet to Execute Growth Strategies in 2022 .

A sum of 3325965 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. BIOLASE Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3949 and dropped to a low of $0.35 until finishing in the latest session at $0.39.

The one-year BIOL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.12. The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3702, while it was recorded at 0.3419 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5412 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIOLASE Inc. Fundamentals:

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

BIOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.50% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,972, which is approximately -1.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,047,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 1,156,420 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,133,828 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,271,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,561,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 297,339 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,070,053 shares during the same period.