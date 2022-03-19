Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Is Currently 8.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.19%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Archer Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has issued a shareholder letter discussing its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating and financial results, as well as its outlook. The shareholder letter may be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website here.

Commenting on fourth quarter results, Brett Adcock, Archer’s Co-Founder & Co-CEO, said:.

Over the last 12 months, ACHR stock dropped by -59.32%. The one-year Archer Aviation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.39. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $999.12 million, with 236.89 million shares outstanding and 111.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ACHR stock reached a trading volume of 3429491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.19. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 34.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $225 million, or 33.90% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,306,020, which is approximately 97.052% of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,517,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.05 million in ACHR stocks shares; and GREYCROFT LP, currently with $24.32 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 31,223,366 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 11,491,581 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,166,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,881,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,872,351 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,335,099 shares during the same period.