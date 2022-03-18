Wolfe Research slashes price target on Nucor Corporation [NUE] – find out why.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $134.93 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Nucor Named General Motors Supplier of the Year for the Fourth Year in a Row.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year for the fourth straight year. In addition, Nucor received the GM Overdrive Award for our partnership with GM on Econiq™, the world’s first line of net-zero carbon steel products at scale. Nucor remains the only electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive the Supplier of the Year Award.

“On behalf of Nucor’s almost 30,000 teammates, I want to thank GM for recognizing our company with these awards. We value our relationship with GM, and I am proud of our team’s success in meeting GM’s product needs amid tight steel supplies last year,” said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “In addition, Nucor and GM’s sustainability goals are closely aligned, and we continue to work in partnership on new opportunities and innovations like Econiq.”.

Nucor Corporation stock is now 18.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUE Stock saw the intraday high of $136.216 and lowest of $130.042 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.78, which means current price is +52.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 3988132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $118.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NUE stock performed recently?

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.87, while it was recorded at 134.57 for the last single week of trading, and 109.70 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 37.75%.

Insider trade positions for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $29,145 million, or 81.60% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,844,909, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.03 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -5.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

536 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 7,917,078 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 19,425,752 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 188,372,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,714,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,314,536 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,035 shares during the same period.