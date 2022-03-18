why Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.60

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] traded at a low on 03/17/22, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Seelos Therapeutics Receives an Acknowledgement Letter of a Clinical Trial Notification from the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration for a Pilot Study of SLS-005 in Alzheimer’s Disease.

A Separate Open-Label Basket Study of SLS-005 is Also Planned in Additional Neurological Indications Including Huntington’s Disease.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has received an acknowledgement letter of a Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) from the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for a pilot study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3180967 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.56%.

The market cap for SEEL stock reached $93.19 million, with 103.82 million shares outstanding and 100.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 3180967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -26.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1434, while it was recorded at 0.8897 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9664 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.80.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $37 million, or 40.80% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,563,054, which is approximately 2.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,146,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 million in SEEL stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $3.63 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly -7.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 4,335,370 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,809,399 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 32,564,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,709,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,998,785 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,036 shares during the same period.