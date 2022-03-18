why Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.28

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ: MBII] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Bioceres Crop Solutions and Marrone Bio Announce Merger Agreement.

Combined company creates global leader in sustainable agricultural solutions.

Bioceres obtains commitment for up to $45 million loan facility and conversion of existing convertible notes into shares and new term loan facility.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock has also gained 30.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MBII stock has inclined by 52.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.11% and gained 45.79% year-on date.

The market cap for MBII stock reached $185.92 million, with 176.55 million shares outstanding and 173.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 578.95K shares, MBII reached a trading volume of 18450848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBII shares is $2.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2016, representing the official price target for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock. On September 04, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for MBII shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

MBII stock trade performance evaluation

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.60. With this latest performance, MBII shares gained by 53.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.75 for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6891, while it was recorded at 0.8153 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9944 for the last 200 days.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.81 and a Gross Margin at +59.60. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.56.

Return on Total Capital for MBII is now -29.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.32. Additionally, MBII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] managed to generate an average of -$139,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. go to 25.00%.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 82.20% of MBII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBII stocks are: WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 23,445,757, which is approximately -11.781% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, holding 18,335,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.85 million in MBII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.47 million in MBII stock with ownership of nearly 1.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ:MBII] by around 9,059,522 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 22,471,486 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 37,884,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,415,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBII stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,333,893 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 18,287,294 shares during the same period.