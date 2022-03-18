why Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.58

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.82. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Huntsman Chairman and CEO Issues Open Letter to Shareholders.

Emphasizes successful execution of strategic plan, historic results and 5-Year TSR of 91%1, substantial progress achieving 2022-2024 targets.

Highlights fully refreshed and fit for purpose Board holding management accountable .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2937314 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corporation stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $8.54 billion, with 216.20 million shares outstanding and 193.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2937314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $46.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $48, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on HUN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 46 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.55, while it was recorded at 39.03 for the last single week of trading, and 31.30 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 9.53%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $7,321 million, or 87.00% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,185,573, which is approximately -3.681% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 18,026,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $712.58 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $499.07 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 24,560,930 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 25,823,033 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 134,820,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,204,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,305,463 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,803,111 shares during the same period.