why DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.69

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] closed the trading session at $75.81 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.02, while the highest price level was $75.81. The company report on March 16, 2022 that DuPont to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference, Provides Supplemental 2022 Modeling Guidance.

Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference in New York tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont Investor Relations webpage. Replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.15 percent and weekly performance of 5.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, DD reached to a volume of 3059502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $95.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $96, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 93 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.84, while it was recorded at 73.23 for the last single week of trading, and 76.17 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,841 million, or 74.60% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,557,331, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,179,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.0 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -1.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 634 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 31,134,720 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 30,468,227 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 313,411,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,014,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,468,153 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,289,431 shares during the same period.