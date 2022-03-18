why Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.75

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] jumped around 2.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.87 at the close of the session, up 50.59%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Dada Group Provides COVID Self-Test Kits Online, Guaranteeing Supply During New Waves of Pandemic.

In the face of new waves of COVID infections, Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA)’s JDDJ, China’s largest local on-demand retail platform, will start booking COVID antigen self-test kits online. Meanwhile, Dada Group has actively responded to government guidance, guaranteeing daily supplies for residents by leveraging the advantages of JDDJ and Dada Now.

Dada Nexus Limited stock is now -32.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DADA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.20 and lowest of $7.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.40, which means current price is +77.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 7788337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $25 to $17.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on DADA stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DADA shares from 35 to 31.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has DADA stock performed recently?

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.96 and a Gross Margin at +27.66. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.49.

Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]

There are presently around $343 million, or 25.80% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 10,216,181, which is approximately -11.947% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,979,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.0 million in DADA stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $41.21 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly -3.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 6,746,179 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,428,362 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 46,136,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,310,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,944,305 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,662 shares during the same period.