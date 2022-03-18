why Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.72

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] jumped around 0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, up 2.80%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full year 2021 Results.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q21) and full year (FY21) ended December 31, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is now 40.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.779 and lowest of $10.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.44, which means current price is +46.37% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 2791750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $10.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has BVN stock performed recently?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Insider trade positions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $1,348 million, or 65.10% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,802,023, which is approximately -7.769% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,949,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.71 million in BVN stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $152.5 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 51.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 15,047,805 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 16,318,428 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 103,345,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,711,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,774,234 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 866,861 shares during the same period.