Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Stock trading around $3.36 per share: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.00%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Wheels Up Adds Aviation Veteran Dave Holtz as Chairman of Operations.

Delta Air Lines senior executive tapped to build industry-leading Member Operations Center.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) today announced that long-time Delta Air Lines senior executive Dave Holtz has joined the company as its Chairman of Operations.

Over the last 12 months, UP stock dropped by -67.28%. The one-year Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.61. The average equity rating for UP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $825.75 million, with 235.34 million shares outstanding and 222.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, UP stock reached a trading volume of 4383128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $7.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.90, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

UP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheels Up Experience Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$768 per employee.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $432 million, or 56.50% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,533,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.23 million in UP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $36.65 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 76,658,861 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 26,395,413 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 34,090,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,145,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,675,541 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 24,253,661 shares during the same period.