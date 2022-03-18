Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] fell -24.89% so far this year. What now?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 16.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Westport Fuel Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“WFS”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4077004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at 10.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.73%.

The market cap for WPRT stock reached $355.75 million, with 169.50 million shares outstanding and 134.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, WPRT reached a trading volume of 4077004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has WPRT stock performed recently?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, WPRT shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7832, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2203 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +13.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.35. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of -$7,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

There are presently around $65 million, or 29.73% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE with ownership of 4,978,000, which is approximately 58.132% of the company’s market cap and around 11.87% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 3,832,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in WPRT stocks shares; and BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $5.62 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 7,142,624 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 9,966,177 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,478,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,587,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,706,365 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,891,336 shares during the same period.