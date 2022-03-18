Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] moved up 2.00: Why It’s Important

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] gained 2.00% or 0.71 points to close at $36.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4057316 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Steve Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8th, at 1:15 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

It opened the trading session at $35.25, the shares rose to $36.49 and dropped to $35.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMG points out that the company has recorded -10.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, WMG reached to a volume of 4057316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $45.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $41 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WMG shares from 53 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 120.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 89.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 34.24 for the last single week of trading, and 39.92 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 36.94%.

There are presently around $3,647 million, or 75.50% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,068,537, which is approximately 66.62% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,553,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.8 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $302.77 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 4.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 20,209,664 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,400,206 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 70,211,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,821,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,888,898 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,572 shares during the same period.