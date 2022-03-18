Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY] is -40.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Warby Parker Inc. [NYSE: WRBY] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $27.70 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Warby Parker Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

2021 revenue increased 37% to $540.8 million.

Warby Parker Inc. represents 111.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.14 billion with the latest information. WRBY stock price has been found in the range of $23.44 to $28.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, WRBY reached a trading volume of 6312493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRBY shares is $57.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Warby Parker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Warby Parker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on WRBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warby Parker Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for WRBY stock

Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.60, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading.

Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Warby Parker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]

There are presently around $2,227 million, or 88.40% of WRBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRBY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,518,720, which is approximately 10.631% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 13,404,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.5 million in WRBY stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $279.01 million in WRBY stock with ownership of nearly 31.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Warby Parker Inc. [NYSE:WRBY] by around 29,299,332 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 19,959,019 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 33,781,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,039,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRBY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,221,319 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,235,525 shares during the same period.