Wall Street Analyst Reiterated SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. What else is Wall St. saying

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] traded at a high on 03/17/22, posting a 10.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.90. The company report on March 1, 2022 that SelectQuote Introduces Healthcare Advisory Board.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced the formation of a Healthcare Advisory Board to help the company strengthen the mission and clinical strategy of Population Health. This group of world-class experts will advise Population Health on ways to empower, engage and educate consumers on healthcare solutions and benefits, equipping them to lead healthier lives through improved health outcomes while reducing costs for patients and the healthcare system. This group of world-renowned leaders brings comprehensive healthcare expertise from the pharmaceutical, health IT, payer, provider, and regulatory market segments and will provide important insight and expertise to help shape continuing innovation and growth at Population Health.

“We are excited to welcome such distinguished industry leaders as the inaugural members of our Healthcare Advisory Board. The development of our Healthcare Advisory Board is the next step in expanding Population Health and the services we offer through this platform,” said Bob Grant, SelectQuote President. “The Advisory Board consists of highly sought after members of the healthcare community who can provide insights and recommendations on Population Health’s strategy, objectives and partnerships. These deeply experienced individuals bring unparalleled expertise in healthcare, and we are excited they see that our vision for Population Health is both achievable and an important step forward for the future of healthcare.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3911785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SelectQuote Inc. stands at 14.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.43%.

The market cap for SLQT stock reached $475.72 million, with 163.97 million shares outstanding and 115.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 3911785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 14 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has SLQT stock performed recently?

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.54. With this latest performance, SLQT shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

Insider trade positions for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $273 million, or 64.10% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,305,914, which is approximately 3.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.32 million in SLQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.95 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly -0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 10,161,387 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 22,140,498 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 71,810,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,112,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,520 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,075,574 shares during the same period.