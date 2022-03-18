Wall Street Analyst Initiated Curis Inc. [CRIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] price surged by 5.62 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Curis Announces Gastroenterology Publication of Encouraging Preclinical Data of Emavusertib in Pancreatic Cancers.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that a manuscript has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology, authored by Curis collaborators at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, on the role of IRAK4 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and the preclinical efficacy of emavusertib (CA-4948), a novel, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, in combination with checkpoint immunotherapy.

“Through our emavusertib clinical trials, we have seen the potential of targeting IRAK4 in indications like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes,” said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. “Given the early, but compelling preclinical data outlined in Gastroenterology, IRAK4 targeting may have a broader application in treating solid tumors such as pancreatic cancer. We are thrilled to continue to identify new opportunities to potentially expand the development of emavusertib into additional cancer types as we work towards our goal of delivering novel, innovative cancer therapeutics in areas with significant unmet patient need.”.

A sum of 3327890 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Curis Inc. shares reached a high of $2.82 and dropped to a low of $2.62 until finishing in the latest session at $2.82.

The one-year CRIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.9. The average equity rating for CRIS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.56.

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

There are presently around $191 million, or 80.80% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,799,328, which is approximately -0.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,790,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.8 million in CRIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.77 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 9.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 12,250,379 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 14,495,275 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 44,884,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,630,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,973,140 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,449,069 shares during the same period.