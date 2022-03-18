Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] jumped around 0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.38 at the close of the session, up 3.79%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that SSR Mining Appoints New Board Director.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Ms. Leigh Ann Fisher to its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Ms. Fisher brings over 30 years of finance, human capital, and leadership experience to the Board. Most recently, Ms. Fisher served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Alcoa Corporation from 2016 until her retirement in 2020. As Chief Administrative Officer, Ms. Fisher had responsibility for human resources, procurement, information technology/automation solutions, global shared services, and business process optimization. From 2013 to 2016, Ms. Fisher held the role of Chief Financial Officer for Alcoa’s Global Primary Products Group, responsible for managing finance and business analysis for Alcoa’s worldwide primary products system.

SSR Mining Inc. stock is now 20.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSRM Stock saw the intraday high of $22.06 and lowest of $20.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.45, which means current price is +36.05% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 3083211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has SSRM stock performed recently?

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 21.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.32, while it was recorded at 21.34 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]

There are presently around $2,289 million, or 63.60% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,772,937, which is approximately -9.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,907,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.09 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $140.61 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 10,105,373 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,816,037 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 92,205,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,127,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,639,381 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 549,206 shares during the same period.