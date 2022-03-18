Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.30 during the day while it closed the day at $22.74. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Tims China Announces Additional Financing and Investor-Friendly Changes to Merger Agreement.

Additional financings of up to $194.5 million from institutional investors to fully fund Tims China’s 5-year business plan.

Adjustments to the Merger Agreement, including lower entry valuation of $1.4 billion.

Radian Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RDN stock has inclined by 11.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.55% and gained 7.62% year-on date.

The market cap for RDN stock reached $3.99 billion, with 179.41 million shares outstanding and 170.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, RDN reached a trading volume of 4168227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $28.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RDN stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05.

RDN stock trade performance evaluation

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, RDN shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.14, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.09. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 23.90%.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,882 million, or 96.40% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,913,965, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,121,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.95 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $344.75 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -5.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 13,460,953 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 21,896,866 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 131,128,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,486,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,064,667 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,810,412 shares during the same period.