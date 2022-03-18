Unum Group [UNM] gain 18.97% so far this year. What now?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] gained 5.22% on the last trading session, reaching $29.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that UNUM NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW.

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Unum (NYSE: UNM) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®.

Unum Group represents 203.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.92 billion with the latest information. UNM stock price has been found in the range of $28.18 to $29.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 4045351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71.

Trading performance analysis for UNM stock

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.37, while it was recorded at 27.80 for the last single week of trading, and 26.75 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.16. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

Unum Group [UNM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 6.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unum Group [UNM]

There are presently around $4,635 million, or 85.90% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,845,078, which is approximately 48.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,827,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.37 million in UNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $483.24 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 17,380,171 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 16,708,845 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 132,750,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,839,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,237,175 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,189,403 shares during the same period.