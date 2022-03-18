United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $265

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] gained 2.03% or 4.42 points to close at $222.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3509130 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that UPS Announces Organizational Realignment.

Juan Perez and Scott Price to Retire.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) announced today that Juan Perez, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Engineering Officer is retiring after a distinguished career. Scott Price, Executive Vice President International, also is retiring from the company; both are effective March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $216.00, the shares rose to $222.57 and dropped to $214.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPS points out that the company has recorded 15.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3509130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $243.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $245 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $265, while Vertical Research kept a Buy rating on UPS stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 230 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.31, while it was recorded at 211.79 for the last single week of trading, and 203.72 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 14.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,238 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 21,281,900 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 19,888,860 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 467,876,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,047,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 327 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,802 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,383,101 shares during the same period.