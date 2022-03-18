UGI Corporation [UGI] is -22.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.36%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Global Clean Energy Holdings and UGI Announce Partnership to Distribute Renewable LPG.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with UGI Corporation’s (NYSE: UGI) subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane (“AmeriGas”), the nation’s largest retail propane marketer, to purchase and distribute renewable LPG produced by GCEH. AmeriGas will leverage its supply and logistics infrastructure and sales and marketing teams to market and distribute GCEH’s renewable LPG to new and existing customers primarily in the state of California.

As part of a multi-year agreement, GCEH’s Bakersfield biorefinery will process up to 15,000 barrels of renewable feedstock per day, including GCEH’s proprietary energy crop, camelina, to produce renewable fuels including bioLPG. This biorefinery, which is expected to begin operations in the first half of calendar 2022, is projected to produce approximately 13 million gallons of renewable LPG in its first year of regular commercial operations, making it the largest commercially available renewable propane production facility to date in the United States1. Under the distribution partnership, AmeriGas will be the long-term exclusive buyer of renewable LPG from GCEH’s Bakersfield biorefinery.

Over the last 12 months, UGI stock dropped by -12.95%. The one-year UGI Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.69. The average equity rating for UGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.42 billion, with 209.67 million shares outstanding and 208.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, UGI stock reached a trading volume of 3411159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $48.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for UGI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on UGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

UGI Stock Performance Analysis:

UGI Corporation [UGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, UGI shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.64, while it was recorded at 34.99 for the last single week of trading, and 44.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UGI Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.58 and a Gross Margin at +78.95. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.65.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 33.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.66. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $252,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

UGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 7.15%.

UGI Corporation [UGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,061 million, or 83.10% of UGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,626,555, which is approximately 0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,668,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.82 million in UGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $497.94 million in UGI stock with ownership of nearly 6.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UGI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI] by around 11,044,941 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 11,307,585 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 146,854,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,207,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGI stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,012,843 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 652,704 shares during the same period.