The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] – find out why.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $0.37 on 03/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3518, while the highest price level was $0.4098. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies signs a series of contracts to help the digital transformation of leading enterprises in multiple industries.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announced today that the Company has signed a series of contracts with several leading enterprises in various industries including China’s rail transit, expedited courier service, and smartphones and devices, totaling an amount of around $5 million. According to the contracts, Powerbridge will provide digital transformation solutions for these enterprises and help improve their global operational and management capabilities.

As companies face continuous and rapid growth of international and domestic market demand amid a changing climate of economic globalization and trade integration, leading enterprises in various industries in China have regarded digital transformation and enhancement as one of the key development factors. They rely on modern communication networks to deploy advanced digital solutions, and these digital transformation and enhancement plans are a driving force for their business operations and development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.75 percent and weekly performance of 17.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 15019930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.28. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3893, while it was recorded at 0.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0574 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 565,598, which is approximately 507.002% of the company’s market cap and around 11.11% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 236,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $32000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 871,536 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 91,824 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 986,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,117 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 68,588 shares during the same period.