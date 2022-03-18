Telsey Advisory Group lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price surged by 2.58 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Comments on Letter from RC Ventures.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today issued the following statement regarding the letter from RC Ventures LLC to Bed Bath & Beyond’s Board of Directors, which was received yesterday evening:.

“Bed Bath & Beyond’s Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”.

A sum of 3099206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.65M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $22.10 and dropped to a low of $20.41 until finishing in the latest session at $21.87.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -44.64. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $15.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 31.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 20.55 for the last single week of trading, and 21.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,056 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.24 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $228.54 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 9,006,427 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 19,572,538 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 67,840,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,419,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,490,935 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,576,931 shares during the same period.