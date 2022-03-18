TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] moved up 45.01: Why It’s Important

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] gained 45.01% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that TC BioPharm Announces FDA Orphan Drug Status Granted for OmnImmune®.

Allogeneic unmodified Gamma Delta product can be stored frozen and used as an ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapy.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC Biopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, announces orphan drug status has been granted for lead product OmnImmune® for use in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML”). After reviewing the Phase 1b/2a trial results in relapse/refractory AML patients the FDA approved the Company’s application for Orphan Drug Status.

TCBP stock price has been found in the range of $1.15 to $1.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, TCBP reached a trading volume of 22388601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for TCBP stock

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.0500 for the last single week of trading.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -349.03. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -275.84.