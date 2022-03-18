Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain 27.41% so far this year. What now?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.89%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Synthetic Biologics Reports 2021 Year End Operational Highlights and Financial Results.

-Completed acquisition of VCN Biosciences, expanding pipeline into oncology-.

-VCN-01 received Orphan Drug Designation for retinoblastoma from the U.S. FDA- .

Over the last 12 months, SYN stock dropped by -56.11%. The one-year Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.75. The average equity rating for SYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.79 million, with 132.04 million shares outstanding and 129.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SYN stock reached a trading volume of 30072520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYN shares is $1.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

SYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.89. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 31.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.13 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2563, while it was recorded at 0.2615 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4093 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synthetic Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.30 and a Current Ratio set at 23.30.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.40% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,248,399, which is approximately 160.493% of the company’s market cap and around 1.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,885,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in SYN stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $0.28 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 4,937,853 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 504,555 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,225,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,667,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,162,530 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 361,557 shares during the same period.