SVB Leerink lifts BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.55%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that BridgeBio Pharma Announces Positive Phase 2 Data for Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2i (LGMD2i).

– 43% increase in the ratio of glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG) to total αDG from baseline were measured across all three dosing cohorts, signifying the oral therapy has the potential to address both the root cause of LGMD2i and drive functional improvements for patients- Average of 70% reduction in creatine kinase (CK), a key marker of muscle breakdown, after 90 days of treatment and average 77% reduction after 180 days- Increase in velocity in the 10-meter walk test (10MWT) at day 90 and 180, which is an improvement over the decline in velocity seen in the natural history data- If the development program is successful, BridgeBio believes BBP-418 could be the first approved therapy for the treatment of patients with LGMD2i- BridgeBio to host investor call on March 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, and its affiliate company ML Bio Solutions, today announced positive data from the Phase 2 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i). The results are featured in a poster at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on March 13 – 16, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BBIO stock dropped by -83.05%. The one-year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.62. The average equity rating for BBIO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 145.29 million shares outstanding and 98.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, BBIO stock reached a trading volume of 4084451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $86 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.79.

BBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.55. With this latest performance, BBIO shares gained by 20.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 39.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -827.12 and a Gross Margin at +90.88. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,327 million, or 97.20% of BBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 31,060,971, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 26,620,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.64 million in BBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.16 million in BBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIO] by around 13,369,767 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 11,233,148 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 117,483,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,086,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,304,129 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,519,994 shares during the same period.