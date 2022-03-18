Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] is 1.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: SMFG] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.89 at the close of the session, up 1.62%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that DirectBooks Welcomes Global Underwriter SMBC as 16th Sell-Side Member on the Platform.

DirectBooks, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, today announced that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. (SMBC Nikko), a member of SMBC Group, one of the world’s largest global financial institutions, has joined the DirectBooks platform. This addition increases the DirectBooks underwriter community to sixteen firms.

“DirectBooks is pleased to welcome SMBC Nikko, a top-tier global investment banking firm, to our growing community of underwriters,” said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. “We look forward to working with them as we expand our market coverage and services around the world.”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock is now 1.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMFG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.925 and lowest of $6.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.95, which means current price is +10.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, SMFG reached a trading volume of 4690720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2016, representing the official price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 128.12.

How has SMFG stock performed recently?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, SMFG shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.40.

Return on Total Capital for SMFG is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 431.64. Additionally, SMFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] managed to generate an average of $5,909,277 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. go to 0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]

Positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:SMFG] by around 13,568,847 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,550,272 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 93,788,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,907,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,390,454 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,493 shares during the same period.