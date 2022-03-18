Stifel slashes price target on FedEx Corporation [FDX] – find out why.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.97%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that FedEx Corp. Reports Higher Third Quarter Earnings.

Operating Income of $1.3 Billion, Up 32% Year Over Year; Up 37% on an Adjusted Basis.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock dropped by -13.48%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.31. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.41 billion, with 265.00 million shares outstanding and 245.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 5279494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $309.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $330 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $312, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 338 to 343.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 7.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.39, while it was recorded at 218.89 for the last single week of trading, and 254.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 17.73%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,304 million, or 72.20% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,390,509, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 16,674,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.7 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -3.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

913 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,791,452 shares. Additionally, 633 investors decreased positions by around 15,217,454 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 158,234,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,243,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 270 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,594,851 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,122,617 shares during the same period.