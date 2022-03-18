Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] fell -4.47% so far this year. What now?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] gained 6.97% on the last trading session, reaching $83.14 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS STRONG FISCAL 2022 RESULTS AND MARKET SHARE GAINS.

Annual sales growth of nearly 50% drives US market share up 270 basis points to 9.3%.

Full year operating margin of 11.5% reflects sustainable structural improvements.

Signet Jewelers Limited represents 52.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.37 billion with the latest information. SIG stock price has been found in the range of $71.40 to $84.7999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SIG reached a trading volume of 5602987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

UBS have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $82 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $100, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SIG stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 57 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SIG stock

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.26. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.53, while it was recorded at 74.16 for the last single week of trading, and 80.93 for the last 200 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.29.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 3.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.20. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of -$700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 20.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

There are presently around $3,896 million, or 96.80% of SIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,136,052, which is approximately 9.796% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,150,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.99 million in SIG stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $430.67 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 6,433,514 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 6,277,864 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,418,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,129,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,534,129 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,279,741 shares during the same period.