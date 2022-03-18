Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Is Currently 10.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.54%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Ring Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced today the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, REI stock rose by 37.21%. The one-year Ring Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.11. The average equity rating for REI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $352.73 million, with 99.36 million shares outstanding and 68.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, REI stock reached a trading volume of 5459721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

REI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ring Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

REI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 24.70% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,395,840, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,182,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 million in REI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.83 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,190,918 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,962,458 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,868,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,021,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,683 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,108 shares during the same period.