Rambus Inc. [RMBS] Stock trading around $29.63 per share: What’s Next?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $29.63 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Media Alert: Rambus to Present Session on Mitigating Fault Injection Attacks at GOMACTech 2022.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS):.

Rambus Inc. represents 108.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.24 billion with the latest information. RMBS stock price has been found in the range of $28.93 to $30.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, RMBS reached a trading volume of 3516297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $31.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Rambus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for RMBS stock

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, RMBS shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.80 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +70.02. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48.

Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 8.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rambus Inc. [RMBS]

There are presently around $2,791 million, or 89.40% of RMBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,152,046, which is approximately 3.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,861,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.12 million in RMBS stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $156.74 million in RMBS stock with ownership of nearly 1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rambus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBS] by around 9,898,577 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 7,973,168 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 78,336,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,208,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,868,319 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 815,047 shares during the same period.