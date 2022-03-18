Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain 0.16% so far this year. What now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Reinstates Dividend and Provides Brief Update on Operating Trends.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PK) today provided an operational update and announced the reinstatement of its dividend.

A sum of 2855930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $19.03 and dropped to a low of $18.49 until finishing in the latest session at $18.91.

The one-year PK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.69. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,225 million, or 94.20% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,129,027, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,558,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.15 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $263.45 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 35,815,483 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 20,822,444 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 164,353,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,991,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,027,138 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,333,405 shares during the same period.