ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Stock trading around $66.86 per share: What’s Next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] jumped around 2.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $66.86 at the close of the session, up 3.40%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Mizuho Energy Summit on March 15, 2022.

ONEOK Inc. stock is now 13.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OKE Stock saw the intraday high of $67.10 and lowest of $65.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.90, which means current price is +20.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 2923771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $67.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $66, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 163.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.93, while it was recorded at 65.27 for the last single week of trading, and 58.91 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +17.48. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.86%.

Insider trade positions for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $19,064 million, or 67.20% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,731,447, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,529,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 0.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 14,023,510 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 9,637,811 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 271,180,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,841,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,629,022 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,660 shares during the same period.