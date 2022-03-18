Olo Inc. [OLO] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.02 during the day while it closed the day at $12.80. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Olo Partners With Radar to Power Next Generation QSR Experiences.

Geofencing technology integrated with digital ordering to help minimize pick-up and delivery wait times, maximize kitchen efficiencies.

Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, today announced an integration with Radar, a leading geofencing platform. The enhanced integration and strategic partnership will enable trip tracking functionality to improve the digital order fulfillment process and off-premise experience for Olo and Radar’s marquee restaurant brands and their consumers.

Olo Inc. stock has also loss -1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLO stock has declined by -43.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.61% and lost -38.49% year-on date.

The market cap for OLO stock reached $2.04 billion, with 154.94 million shares outstanding and 77.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, OLO reached a trading volume of 2764840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLO in the course of the last twelve months was 140.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.60.

OLO stock trade performance evaluation

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, OLO shares dropped by -30.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc. [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.83 and a Gross Margin at +79.40. Olo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.50.

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,237 million, or 37.20% of OLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 32,220,439, which is approximately -5.844% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,624,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.08 million in OLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $61.0 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 35,588,445 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 18,303,336 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 45,335,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,227,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,009,838 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,170,571 shares during the same period.