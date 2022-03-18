N-able Inc. [NABL] Stock trading around $9.64 per share: What’s Next?

N-able Inc. [NYSE: NABL] price surged by 2.66 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on March 10, 2022 that MSPs Fast Becoming a Primary Target for Cybercriminals.

Attacks on MSPs and their customers have almost doubled in the last 18 months—while security remains a top growth opportunity, according to independent research commissioned by N-able.

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the solutions partner helping IT services providers deliver security, backup, and remote monitoring and management services, today announced the result of research into the fast-changing security landscape for its partners, conducted by an independent research firm and commissioned by N-able.

A sum of 3621511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 497.94K shares. N-able Inc. shares reached a high of $10.05 and dropped to a low of $9.30 until finishing in the latest session at $9.64.

The one-year NABL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.06. The average equity rating for NABL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on N-able Inc. [NABL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NABL shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NABL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for N-able Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for N-able Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NABL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for N-able Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NABL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NABL in the course of the last twelve months was 118.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NABL Stock Performance Analysis:

N-able Inc. [NABL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, NABL shares dropped by -18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.56% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NABL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for N-able Inc. [NABL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 9.57 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into N-able Inc. Fundamentals:

N-able Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

N-able Inc. [NABL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,644 million, or 98.70% of NABL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NABL stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 61,473,869, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 50,090,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.35 million in NABL stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $167.07 million in NABL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in N-able Inc. [NYSE:NABL] by around 9,448,932 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,775,656 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 157,898,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,123,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NABL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,533,897 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,206,718 shares during the same period.