MKM Partners lifts Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AMBC] loss -9.91% on the last trading session, reaching $11.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Ambac Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that Ambac’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:30 am (ET). The meeting will be held in a virtual format. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on March 28, 2022.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. represents 46.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $547.62 million with the latest information. AMBC stock price has been found in the range of $11.68 to $13.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 667.22K shares, AMBC reached a trading volume of 3870942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBC shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on AMBC stock. On August 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for AMBC shares from 25 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambac Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, AMBC shares dropped by -25.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.02. Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.22.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]

There are presently around $490 million, or 82.40% of AMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,453,584, which is approximately 2.003% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.36 million in AMBC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $27.03 million in AMBC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AMBC] by around 3,583,224 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,395,487 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 31,394,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,372,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,209 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,235 shares during the same period.